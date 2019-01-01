Man Utd target Sancho 'will return to Premier League' - Freund

The young England forward has enjoyed a fine debut season in Bundesliga - but has been already been linked with a return home

Jadon Sancho will be playing in the Premier League "in the next three or four years", according to former midfielder Steffen Freund, who encouraged other young English players to follow the winger's example by making their name in the .

international Sancho, winner of the Goal NxGn, honed his skills at and 's academies before joining Dortmund for €8.7million (£7.5m/$9.8m) in August 2017 and has since emerged as one of Europe's hottest prospects.

He made his England debut in October 2018 and has scored eight goals in 27 Bundesliga appearances this season, making himself a transfer target for some of the world's biggest clubs.

Freund said young English players frustrated by limited opportunities on home soil should seek to emulate Sancho's success by moving to .

"The Bundesliga is not financially strong enough to compete with the top teams in the Premier League," said Freund, speaking after his appearance in a Spurs legends team at Hotspur Stadium.

"That's why there's an option to sign young English players because they are not playing regularly.

"That's a good option to come into the Bundesliga and play for Bayern [Munich], , Borussia Dortmund – they are big clubs in Europe.

"Borussia Dortmund is a club in the end, they sell their best players, and that's why maybe Jadon Sancho will be in the Premier League in the next three or four years."



Sancho has been linked with a move to Manchester United, although Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said a successful capture would be unlikely "even for the biggest club in the world".

Freund indicated that he feels his former employers will struggle to hang onto the 19-year-old, given his outstanding talent and the riches on offer in the Premier League.

Article continues below

"Of course, if you perform then, like Jadon Sancho, one day you will go back because financially, maybe , but I still believe they can't compete with the top teams in the Premier League financially," he said.

"Left and right foot, fantastic dribbling, he can pass two, three players with pace. We all know Messi, he can do the same and of course, he's the highest level.

"So Jadon Sancho is on that way. If you give him the ball on the line or in the middle, he can pass players and can play the final pass. So overall, what a talent."