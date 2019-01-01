Man Utd target Fernandes could leave Sporting, admits Keizer

The Dutch coach refused to rule out the sale of his prized midfield asset, who has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford

-linked Bruno Fernandes could leave CP during the current transfer window, says coach Marcel Keizer.

Rumours of the Portuguese playmaker moving to Old Trafford have been persisting over the past few weeks as the Red Devils attempt to rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 24-year-old, who scored the opening goal in Wednesday's 2-2 friendly draw against , is highly-valued by Keizer, but the Dutch tactician confessed there is no certainty he will remain at Sporting.

"Bruno is a good player, an important player," Keizer said.

“Everyone would like that he stays but we do not know what the future will bring so we have to wait."

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has stated Fernandes would only be sold for a figure above €62 million (£56m/$70m) quoted in various reports.

When asked specifically about the links to Manchester United, Keizer said there was plenty of interest from clubs in the international and there is no guarantee he will stay with the Lions.

"I am just the coach. You ask the wrong guy. We know he plays very well and clubs like him and we have to see what happens" he said.

"This is the job for the coach. You realise some players can go. Every player can go. Wait and see."

Fernandes showed his capability to impact matches in the opening stages against Liverpool, with his fourth-minute long-range shot finding the back of the net after an error from Reds goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

He also grabbed an assist for Sporting's second goal through Wendel on 53 minutes, springing the offside trap and beating Trent Alexander-Arnold, before squaring the ball to his Brazilian teammate for the finish.

This kind of performance from Fernandes is the reason why there is so much speculation about his future, but the player himself says the final decision on a transfer will be up to Sporting - despite admitting he wants to play in one day.

"I don't care about the transfer market. I've talked about this a lot, I don't need to talk anymore. I already said I would like to play in England," Fernandes said prior to facing Liverpool.

"When the club decides [is when it will happen]. I'm not in charge."