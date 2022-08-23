'Man Utd were in survival mode' - Schweinsteiger claims Liverpool were better team in Old Trafford defeat

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has claimed Liverpool were the better team in their 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.

Man Utd hand Liverpool first PL defeat of 2022

Reds lost despite dominating possession

Schweinsteiger suggests United were in 'survival mode'

WHAT HAPPENED? A pumped-up United side stunned a sluggish Liverpool at Old Trafford, with goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford giving the hosts all three points. However, former Red Devils midfielder Schweinsteiger believes the visitors were unlucky to be on the wrong end of the result.

WHAT SCHWEINSTEIGER SAID: Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live the German said: "I support United of course and I'm very happy they won the match. But was it a great performance? I wouldn't say so. Liverpool were the better team with much more possession. They couldn't finish their last passes otherwise they would have won the game. United did have the right attitude and spirit, though.

"They have got a very good manager now and I think he is the right man for the position. But was it the way United want to play football? I don't think so. That was survival mode."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils' first three points of the season - and first under new boss Erik ten Hag - lifted them off the bottom of the table and above Liverpool in what was a seismic result at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD AND LIVERPOOL? United head to the South Coast to take on Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton, whilst Liverpool host Bournemouth and are hoping to pick up their first win of the season.