Man Utd suffer transfer blow as teenage target Sesko joins RB Leipzig in €24m deal

Chelsea and Real Madrid were also linked with the 19-year-old, but he will instead move to Germany in the summer of 2023

Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko has joined RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported €24 million (£20m/$25m). The 19-year-old striker, who has caught the eye at Red Bull Salzburg, will join the Bundesliga side next season.

Sesko has agreed a five-year contract with Leizpig starting in 2023, becoming the latest player to make the move from Salzburg.

Sesko hits out at transfer speculation

Sesko has scored 12 goals in 39 matches for Salzburg since breaking into the first team last season, having been likened to Erling Haaland as he came through the ranks.

That form led to interest from United, as well as reported enquiries from Chelsea and Real Madrid, but Erik ten Hag's team have now suffered another blow in the transfer market.

Sesko said after confirmation of his agreement with Leipzig: "I have read and heard so much about me in recent weeks, and a lot of it had no basis in reality. In order to end the speculation and fully concentrate on my tasks here at Red Bull Salzburg, it was important for me to arrange the next steps in my career already.

"I wanted to gain clarity as soon as possible on the way ahead. Absolutely nothing has changed for me personally otherwise, and I will still give everything for Red Bull Salzburg as we have a lot of plans this season."

United's frustrating summer transfer window continues

With Sesko off the table, United will now have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements in the final three weeks of the transfer window.

Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez have been the only new faces through the door so far, while United's long-running pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is also reportedly in danger of proving fruitless.

United are now working on deals for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic, with it suggested that club officials are making panic-buys following their opening weekend defeat to Brighton.