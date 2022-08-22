Back to life! Man Utd stun Liverpool for first Premier League win of the season

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United to a 2-1 win against Liverpool on Monday, ending their season-opening slump.

Sancho's fine finish opened the scoring

Rashford raced ahead of the defence to make it 2-0

Hosts held on despite late Liverpool charge

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho rounded off a fine team move by collecting the ball inside the box, turning and slotting into the net before Rashford doubled his team’s lead early in the second half. Salah struck back for the visitors with 10 minutes left to play but Manchester United prevented further damage as they claimed a vital result.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils have picked up their first points of the new season to give Erik ten Hag's men a much-needed boost, while Liverpool remain without a win after three matches.

ALL EYES ON: Much has been made of Lisandro Martinez’s height following his arrival at Manchester United, but the defender made a key tackle to cut off a Mohamed Salah shot and then prevented Bruno Fernandes from scoring an own goal with a block on the goal line.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Mohamed Salah has now scored 10 goals against Manchester United in all competitions, more than any other player in Liverpool history.

THE VERDICT:

Is Mane the missing piece of the Liverpool puzzle?

Captain Harry Maguire was hardly missed.

Ten Hag's influence shines through.

Checking all the boxes.

Can Man Utd keep this quality up?

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED AND LIVERPOOL? The Old Trafford club are in action again on Saturday with an away game against Southampton. Liverpool, meanwhile, will host Bournemouth on the same day.