‘Man Utd needed Van de Beek, you can’t have too much quality’ – Bosnich backs midfielder addition

The Red Devils are now well-stocked in the creativity department, but their former goalkeeper believes the right approach is being taken

needed to sign Donny van de Beek as you “can’t have enough in terms of quality options”, says Mark Bosnich.

The Red Devils’ only deal of the summer transfer window so far has seen them prise a international midfielder from .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has invested £35 million ($46m) in Van de Beek, with the Dutchman adding more guile to an engine room that already includes Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

It has been suggested that United should have looked at investing any funds available to them in other areas of the field, with another playmaker by no means a priority at this stage.

Bosnich, though, believes opportunities should always be snapped up when they present themselves.

Other sides had been sniffing around Van de Beek, with Real Madrid putting a deal in place at one stage, but the 23-year-old’s potential is now set to benefit United.

That is considered to be a positive for Solskjaer, with the Red Devils needing to add greater depth to their ranks if they are to compete across Premier League, , and competition in 2020-21.

Former United goalkeeper Bosnich told Sky Sports: “I know there are not many in, but it’s not through lack of trying.

“There are rumours flying about that they might get another centre-back in as well before the start of the season.

“The Van de Beek signing is absolutely fantastic. He is truly a quality midfielder.

“A lot of people are saying ‘we’ve got so many midfielders’, but you can’t have enough in terms of quality options if you want to challenge on four fronts – which is exactly what they want to do.

“It also gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a lot of options of how to play his team. Remember last season some of his best results came in games against the bigger clubs, like against and .

“In those games he was relying on being on the counter attack a little bit because of the personnel that he had but with Van de Beek and some of the others that they have signed, he can change the way of playing and be on the front foot – which is what Manchester United are used to. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was used to that as a player and the fans are accustomed to it.

“Jadon Sancho is obviously one that has got away - he might still sign, we don’t know about that – but it’s still been a good transfer window, in my opinion.”

United have yet to meet Borussia Dortmund’s demands when it comes to Sancho, with the German giants reluctant to part with the winger, while Solskjaer is still in the process of working through a list of defensive targets having seen the likes of Nathan Ake and Gabriel Magalhaes head to Manchester City and Arsenal respectively.