'Man Utd need Ibrahimovic back... it’s a no-brainer!' - Red Devils urged to re-sign 'best target man in the world'

The Swedish frontman enjoyed a productive season at Old Trafford in 2016-17 and Clayton Blackmore believes he would be a shrewd addition again

need to be looking at bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club, claims Clayton Blackmore, with a deal for the Swedish striker considered to be a “no-brainer”.

The Red Devils have benefited from the enigmatic frontman’s considerable presence in the past.

Jose Mourinho took him to Old Trafford in 2016 and found great value in a free transfer as United collected Community Shield, League Cup and prizes.

Ibrahimovic recorded 28 goals before an untimely injury cut his campaign short, with two match-winning efforts recorded in showpiece events at Wembley.

He battled his way back to full fitness and earned another short-term contract with the Red Devils, but saw that agreement cut short as he headed to the in .

At 37 years of age he has continued to star in America and thinks he still has what it takes to make a positive impact in the Premier League.

With that in mind, former United defender Blackmore believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be looking to put a deal in place once Ibrahimovic’s commitments in Los Angeles come to an end.

A man who spent 12 years at Old Trafford in his playing days posted on Twitter: “I definitely think we should ask Zlatan to come back, we need a target man - he’s the best target in the world.

“6ft 5in black belt, he’s proved in the MLS he can still do it.

“I thought we let him go because his knee was dodgy - we’ve now given Zlatan and Rooney [away] for nothing.

“We won [the] Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield when he played for us.

“Thirteen years ago, the goalie out-run Zlatan - he doesn’t run much yet he scores goals [at] every club he plays for.

“We need a target man so all our kids with pace can play off him [in a] 4-4-2 [system], and close [them] down quicker.

“Here ends the lesson, it’s a no-brainer.”

Ibrahimovic has hinted that he would be open to rejoining United if an SOS call was sent out from Manchester.

Article continues below

He posted on social media in August: “If United needs me, I’m here.”

Solskjaer could do with an inspirational figure in his attacking unit, with injuries currently doing the Red Devils’ cause few favours.

Marcus Rashford picked up a groin problem in a 2-0 defeat to West Ham, while Anthony Martial has been nursing a thigh complaint and 17-year-old academy graduate Mason Greenwood has been laid low with tonsillitis.