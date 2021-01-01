Man Utd and Liverpool are in the race for NXGN starlet Sulemana, claims Nordsjaelland boss Pedersen

The Danish coach expects the talented teenage winger to join one of Europe's biggest clubs this summer

Manchester United and Liverpool "are in the race" to sign NXGN starlet Kamaldeen Sulemana, claims Nordsjaelland boss Flemming Pedersen.

Sulemana has emerged as one of the brightest talents outside of Europe's major leagues since starting his professional career at Nordsjaelland in 2020, attracting a number of high profile potential suitors in the process.

Pedersen says two Premier League giants are among those interested in the 19-year-old, who was included in Goal's 2021 NXGN list of the world's top teenage footballers, and he is expecting the winger to "take the next step" sooner rather than later.

What's been said?

Quizzed on the most likely next destination for Sulemana, the Nordsjaelland head coach told TV3 Sport: "That's a really good question. Ajax is perhaps the safe choice where he will definitely get plenty of playing time.

"[Manchester] United, Liverpool and others are in the race. Well, I also know Kamal so well that when he is pressured, he automatically takes the next step as well.

"And with the personality and mentality he has, there I will never ever say it will be too big a leap, for he is extraordinary."

Pedersen added on whether the Ghana international is destined to leave Farum Park at the end of the season: "You could well assume that.

"I cannot stand here to say that I expect him to be here next season because there is so much talk about him.

"That's completely understandable, and I myself helped hype him last spring when he made his debut. But we have to see what happens."

Praise for Sulemana

Pedersen talked up Sulemana's enormous potential earlier this year, drawing similarities between the Ghanaian and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

"We are talking about a player with potential on a par with Neymar, and maybe even more than that, because he is even faster," he said.

FC Midtjylland captain Erik Sviatchenko has also hailed Sulemana's unique talents, having enjoyed a number of competitive battles against the Nordsjaelland starlet over the past two seasons.

“[Sulemana is] really good,” Sviatchenko told Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten recently. “When he plays simple and knows when to play the ball, he is amazing. He is fast, strong and has an understanding of the game like few others.

“He’s on his way to something big, and it’s a pleasure to be tested against one of the great talents in Europe.”

Sulemana's record at Nordsjaelland

Sulemana has racked up 42 appearances for Nordsjaelland across all competitions to date, scoring 14 goals and laying on eight assists.

The teenager, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2024, will likely have the chance to add to his tally when Pedersen's side take on Brondby in their latest Superliga play-off clash on Monday.

