Man Utd legend Stam resigns as Feyenoord boss following poor start

The former Red Devils defender was four months into his tenure at the Rotterdam club but a run of rough results have led to his voluntary exit

Jaap Stam has resigned as head coach of in the wake of their hefty 4-0 De Klassieker defeat to in the Eredivisie, to cap off a poor opening run to the season.

The former defender succeeded Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the close season but was only able to take three wins from his opening 11 league games to leave them languishing in 12th place.

Sunday's loss was the latest in a string of poor results for the 47-year-old, who signed a two-year contract in June, with his side having been two goals down inside the opening 10 minutes.

As such, Stam has decided to quit at the helm of the club, in spite of continued support from both the board and his squad.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I've thought about it a lot and for a long time. My final conclusion is that it is better for the club, the players and myself if I step aside."



Feyenoord technical director Sjaak Troost added: "The coach certainly still had our support and the players also wanted to continue with him, but if someone says: 'I no longer believe in it and don't want to carry on,' we respect that and it will stop. What a shame."

Stam previously was in charge of PEC Zwolle, whom he guided to a 13th-place finish last season in the Eredivisie after taking charge halfway through the season in December.

Article continues below

He also coached Reading in the Championship between 2016 and 2018, taking them to the play-off final in 2017, where they lost on penalties to at Wembley Stadium.

As a player, Stam won titles in his native at and trophies in with and , but it was his three season-plus stint at Manchester United where he made his biggest mark.

He played an integral part in the success of their treble-winning season in 1998-99, featuring in both their and final victories, and was named as UEFA's Club Best Defender of the Year on two occasions.