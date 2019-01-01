'Just like the BBQ!' - Cantona mocks Neymar on social media days after heated altercation with his dad

The ex-France international was seen provoking the Paris Saint-Germain star's father in the aftermath of Wednesday's dramatic European clash

Former forward Eric Cantona was involved in an altercation with the father of star Neymar in the aftermath of Wednesday's clash.

Goal can confirm a report from RMC that claimed Cantona provoked Neymar Sr. in the stands of the Parc des Princes as the Red Devils completed a dramatic comeback to secure their place in the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition.

Cantona - who represented the Old Trafford outfit for five years before his retirement in 1997 - was seen putting his finger to his lips to hush the parent of the world's most expensive footballer.

Unsurprisingly this solicited an angry response from the Brazilian, with insults traded between the pair before Cantona was eventually escorted away.

Pictures after full-time showed the former international celebrating inside the Man Utd dressing room alongside interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

While the dust has now settled on the incident, Cantona took to Instagram on Saturday to further stoke the flames as he ridiculed Neymar Jr.'s absence from the PSG side for the crucial encounter.

The former forward is currently recovering from a broken foot that ruled him out of both legs of the tie with Solskjaer's side.

That follows him suffering a similar injury last season which saw him miss the second leg of the champions' last-16 tie with , which Unai Emery's team also lost out in.

And Cantona played on Neymar's tendency to be missing when his side need him most, writing: "Just like the barbecue, you take it out in spring when the sun begins to shine."

Neymar himself showed his displeasure at the decision that saw his side lose out on Wednesday as he posted a furious message after Presnel Kimpembe was penalised for handball via a VAR referral.

"That is a disgrace!" he wrote following Marcus Rashford's match-winning penalty. "And UEFA still pick four guys who know nothing about football to review the VAR decision in slow motion... that handball simply doesn't exist!

"How do you handball behind your back? Ahh.. go f*ck yourselves."

Neymar is expected to be back in the coming weeks as he looks to see PSG over the line in both Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France before preparing for this summer's Copa America with .