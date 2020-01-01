'Man Utd haven't had a title-winning squad in six years' – Neville slams Red Devils recruitment after City stalemate

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not blameless in the Red Devils' current state, much of the blame lies above him, according to the ex-England defender

Former man Gary Neville has put the boot into the club following their scoreless derby draw against Manchester City.

The point leaves the Red Devils eighth in the Premier League, four points off leaders and .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, though, do not have the look of a team capable of mounting a prolonged title challenge, having crashed out of the with a 3-2 loss to last weekend.

A succession of managers have come and gone since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, and Neville says it is the responsibility of the board that United have lost their place at the forefront of the game in .

“I've still got a thing in the back of my mind with this club that to allow a manager to win a title, you have to arm him with the players to do so,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“And have the ownership, the recruitment department, whatever you want to call them, done that?

“He needed another centre-back, he needed a right winger. They had to play Pogba left wing today, Greenwood on the right wing. They're still fudging it.

“They have six midfield players and trying to fit them all in.

“It is square pegs in round holes all the time - I don't think they have given any manager in the last five or six years a team that can win the title. That's the job of the people above.

“For me, there is dual culpability in terms of why Manchester United aren't successful.

“Ole's lack of success in not winning a title will not just be down to him but he's got to get close with that group of players and start dominating matches.”

Neville believes that Solskjaer is currently doing a firefighting job.

“He won't think that first half against West Ham [in a 3-1 win] is anywhere near the standard that is going to get Manchester United to a title,” said the former Red Devils defender.

“He obviously will keep putting a positive spin on it and today said it's the best they've played against City but the reality of it is he'll know they're not performances that will win titles. They're not; they're nowhere near.”

Solskjaer takes his side to then hosts Leeds in their pre-Christmas Premier League fixtures. They also have a quarter-final against to play on December 23.