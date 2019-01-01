'Man Utd have to trust Solskjaer' – Mourinho & Moyes weren’t right, says Sharpe

The former Red Devils winger admits the club got previous appointments wrong, with it now imperative that they give their current coach time

have to be patient with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Lee Sharpe, with the wrong calls having been made when appointing David Moyes and Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils are onto their fourth permanent boss since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013.

Moyes proved to be a disastrous choice to succeed his fellow Scot, with his reign lasting only a matter of months.

Louis van Gaal did deliver an triumph during his time at Old Trafford, but the Dutchman faced plenty of criticism for a bland brand of football.

Mourinho was appointed as a proven winner, and the Portuguese collected three trophies in his debut campaign.

The wheels came off after that and he was relieved of his duties in December 2018, allowing the baton to be passed to 1999 Treble winner Solskjaer.

He made a bright spell to his tenure but endured a slump through to the end of the 2018-19 season.

Faith is being shown in him to get things right, with funds made available during the summer transfer window, and Sharpe is hoping to see trust shown during another rebuilding process.

The former Red Devils winger told Sky Sports: “I’m not sure they’ve had a settled manager.

“I don’t think Mourinho was the right choice. I don’t think David Moyes was probably the right choice. Van Gaal on paper was probably a very good choice, but didn’t quite work out, which happens now and again.

“It’s been a time of turmoil and there has been nothing really settled there.

“Hopefully Ole can get off to a good start this season, they’ll give him a bit of time and a couple of transfer windows and he can build the team that he’s looking to get.”

United are currently taking in International Champions Cup duty while in Asia on pre-season duty.

Their 2019-20 campaign is set to kick off on August 11 with a testing opening encounter against Frank Lampard’s at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer will be hoping to have got more fresh faces in by then, with the Red Devils boss chasing down another couple of additions to complement deals already wrapped up for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.