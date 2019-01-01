‘Man Utd have clear vision on transfers’ – Woodward says trophies & exciting football remain ‘ultimate goal’

The Red Devils’ executive vice-chairman has once again sought to assure a loyal fanbase that every effort is being made to bring the good times back

have “clear vision” when it comes to transfers, says executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, with the “ultimate goal” being to “win trophies by playing exciting football”.

The Red Devils have seen their recruitment model questioned at times and Woodward has faced accusations of being too hands-on when it comes to market moves, although he maintains that is not the case.

For him, he is merely there to sign off on the deals targeted by the manager and approved by the board, and that remains Woodward’s stance after the announcement of United’s first quarter revenue results.

He claims that plans are being pieced together for the long-term benefit of the club, both on the field when it comes to team performance and off it regarding further big-money investment.

Woodward said in a statement made alongside the financial results: "We have a clear vision in terms of football philosophy and recruitment.

"The significant investments that we have made in recent years in areas such as transfers, recruitment infrastructure, analytics and our academy are already beginning to bear fruit.

"We are very proud to be shortly approaching a milestone 4,000th game featuring an academy player, and we are particularly optimistic regarding the considerable young talent currently coming through.

"Our ultimate goal is to win trophies by playing exciting football with a team that fuses graduates from our academy with world-class acquisitions."

Woodward’s comments come on the back of those made in October when he sought to offer clarity on United’s transfer policy.

He told United We Stand: “The decisions related to recruitment are all taken by football experts. My involvement is signing off the money.

“The manager has a veto on a player - we would never sign a player the manager wouldn't want because he wouldn't play him. But we also feel the recruitment department, the football experts, should have a veto too.

“I don't get involved in recruitment like people think I do. There's a myth that I look at YouTube and choose players. I don't. Having an eye for players is an art. I have no interest in doing that.

“I just want to have a disciplined process because if you are spending a lot of money on a player you have to make sure you get more right than wrong.

“Where I get involved is that I have to sign off the money, yet when you have target one, two or three from your process I feel fine going after the number one target and, if it's not to be him, then number two or three.”