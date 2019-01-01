‘Man Utd have already made up their mind to change manager’ – Red Devils legend sees Solskjaer heading out

An interim coach at Old Trafford has overseen eight successive victories, but Norman Whiteside believes more will be needed to get the job full-time

Manchester United have already decided to “change manager at the end of the season”, says club legend Norman Whiteside, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not the preferred option.

The Red Devils have seen the decision to hand the reins to a treble-winning hero of their past deliver rich rewards, with eight successive victories enjoyed since parting with Jose Mourinho.

A faultless opening to his tenure has led many to put Solskjaer in the frame to land the high-profile post on a permanent basis.

Whiteside, though, believes that United would need to be “backed into a corner” in order to make that call, with moves for proven performers such as Mauricio Pochettino or Zinedine Zidane considered more likely.

“I’m pleased with United’s form,” the former Red Devils frontman told the Belfast Telegraph.

“They are on a good run but I still think that the club have their minds made up to change manager at the end of the season.

“Unless of course Ole goes and wins the next 10 games and then United may be backed into a corner.

“If Ole keeps winning I could eat my words because they may have to give the job to him.

“Pochettino has been mentioned a lot but he won’t be the only one the closer we get to the end of the season. I expect Zidane will be in there and there will be others interested as well.

“Some of the big guns around Europe may get the sack or leave their clubs and it will be about who is up for grabs at the end of the season.

“United will then sit down and work out what Ole has done and see what big managers are available.

“I’m sure that the people upstairs will have their own names in mind and it will be interesting to see who they choose.”

While suggesting that United will look beyond Solskjaer when making their next appointment, Whiteside concedes that the Norwegian has done a fine job in restoring confidence to key men who looked out of sorts under Mourinho.

The Northern Irishman added: “People are starting to run forward and pass forward and get into the box and do things that they weren’t doing.

“The reins have been taken off Marcus Rashford and he is scoring goals for fun and creating goals.

“Paul Pogba is now getting in the box and making things happen and they have become like two brand new players.

“I’m only using them as an example because other players have also turned their form around overnight. You can make of that what you want.”

United are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night when they welcome Burnley to Old Trafford.