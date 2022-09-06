Man Utd get transfer boost as Ajax forward Brobbey calls them 'dream club'

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has admitted that Manchester United are his "dream club" in a boost to the Red Devils' chances of signing him.

Brobbey wanted at Old Trafford

But wants to develop longer at Ajax

Offered Man Utd hope of future move

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ajax winger has responded to speculation about a potential move to Manchester United. Brobbey has previously admitted he has already turned down an approach to move to Old Trafford from manager Erik ten Hag and admits the coach is still hoping he can tempt him to the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Dream club? Manchester United," he told ESPN.nl. "Erik sent me a message, yes, to congratulate me, and to tell me that he would like to have me at Manchester United. But I’m not finished at Ajax yet, I want to show something here first.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has already moved to bring in Lisandro Martinez and Antony from former club Ajax and it seems as though Brobbey is also on his shortlist. The striker returned to the Eredivisie side from RB Leipzig in the summer on a five-year deal but seems to be in no rush to move on again yet.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side will be hoping to make it four wins in a row in all competitions when they take on Real Sociedad next time out in the Europa League on Thursday.