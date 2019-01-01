Man Utd full-back Williams signs new contract

The 19-year-old has been tipped for a bright future by coahc Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his new deal will keep him at Old Trafford for three more years

have tied highly rated full-back Brandon Williams to a new deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2022.

United also have the option to extend Williams' stay by a further year.

The 19-year-old has come through the academy system at Old Trafford and impressed as a left-back, earning his first-team debut this season when he appeared as a substitute in the EFL Cup clash with Rochdale last month.

He also started the trip to AZ earlier this month, while he was an unused sub in the Premier League games against and .

Williams has already impressed Solskjaer with his performances for the senior side, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sang his praises after the AZ clash.

"You won’t see a better full debut from a full back anywhere,” the Red Devils coach said.

“The boy is just going to improve and improve. He’s got the right mentality. I’m very pleased for him."

Williams has found himself in the first-team picture as a result of Luke Shaw's injury, but appears to have a promising future.

He made his Under-20 debut in a 0-0 draw with in September.

Williams' commitment comes at a time when United are struggling, with Solskjaer's side 12th in the table heading into Sunday's visit of league leaders .

The teenager could be given a spot in the squad as Shaw is expected to miss the clash, leaving the manager with the likes of Williams, Ashley Young, Axel Tanzuebe and Marcos Rojo to choose from for the role. Furthermore, they could be without star midfielder Paul Pogba, who is out with a foot injury, but striker Anthony Martial may be fit to feature.

The Old Trafford outfit have not won any of their last five games in all competitions, having drawn with the likes of Rochdale, Arsenal and AZ in between Premier League defeats to West Ham and Newcastle.

Just eight weeks into the campaign, United are 15 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders and seven behind reigning champions and second place .