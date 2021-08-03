The Portuguese defender is eager for more regular minutes at Old Trafford after an impressive campaign at San Siro

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has reflected on his "perfect" loan spell at AC Milan while revealing his aims for the 2021-22 season.

Dalot joined United from Porto for £19 million ($26m) in the summer of 2018, but struggled to establish himself in the starting XI during his first two seasons at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils decided to send the 22-year-old out on loan to San Siro to gain more experience last term, and he ended up helping Stefano Pioli's side return to the Champions League after an eight-year absence.

What's been said?

Dalot has now opened up on his time in Italy amid reports that Milan are eager to bring him back to the club for another year.

“It was perfect,” the Portugal international told United's official website. “The goal for last season was to get minutes again, get my legs going. Be fit. And I had it.

“I think I was one of the only players in the [AC Milan] squad that was available for all the games during the season and for me that was a very good point as well besides of course the minutes and games I played, which were a lot.

“Like I said, it was perfect. I met very good people in the club, very good people in the city and it was fantastic. The chance to play in another fantastic league brought me some very good stuff, not just for football but for my life as well."

Dalot still has two years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford and is eager to continue playing regular football in the upcoming campaign as he seeks to take his game to even greater heights.

“Keep developing,” he responded when pressed on his aspirations for the new season. “When I had a season like last season obviously the things start to get more demanding as well.

“I want to keep playing, I want to keep giving everything I have and improve. I know last season was fantastic but I can do even more.”

Dalot's dilemma

Milan are reportedly ready to submit another loan offer for Dalot, who recorded one goal and one assist in 21 Serie A outings for the club in 2020-21.

An option to buy could be included in any deal, with it not yet clear if the defender will figure in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans ahead of United's Premier League opener against Leeds on August 14.

Dalot could yet stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place, but he has only made 35 senior appearances for the Red Devils in the last three years, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is currently filling the right-back spot in Solskjaer's starting XI.

