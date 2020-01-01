Man Utd duo Levitt & Garner set to make loan moves

The midfield pair are on the brink of moving away from Old Trafford for the season in order to continue their development

midfielder Dylan Levitt has agreed to join Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan deal, while James Garner is in talks with .

Nineteen-year-old Levitt will spend the season at the League One side to gain more first-team experience, with him having made his senior debut for in their 1-0 win over Finland last week.

He has since been in London sorting out his move for the 2020-21 campaign and he will become the fourth United player to be sent out on loan ahead of the new season.

More teams

Winger Tahith Chong has already been impressing at , while midfielder Aliou Traore has moved to French side . Goalkeepers Joel Pereira and Matej Kovar, meanwhile, have moved to Huddersfield and Swindon Town respectively.

And Pereira might not be the only United player at Huddersfield next season as midfielder Garner continues talks with the Championship side.

Garner, who made three starts for the first team in the last season, played in the Under-23s' friendly against the Terriers on August 29 and chatted with head coach Carlos Corberan ahead of the game.

It is understood that talks are continuing and the 19-year-old is edging closer to a season-long loan move away. Blackburn and have also shown an interest in the highly-rated youth international who needs a test higher than Premier League 2 this season.

Under-23s manager Neil Wood is expecting to have a very young side in the 2020-21 season and while the majority of loan deals have now been agreed, it’s possible that another couple could go through before the October 16 deadline, with there being interest in Ethan Laird and Di’Shon Bernard.

Article continues below

Teden Mengi has impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and pushed into the first-team set-up over lockdown, and it is understood the centre-back will be staying at Old Trafford for another season to continue his development there.

"I think if they’re not going to be around the first team and involved in that then the natural next step is to go out on loan and go and show how good they are," Wood told Goal.

"It wouldn’t be right to keep them in the 23s for another season just to bolster the squad or because we’ve gone up a league and we’ll be playing tougher opposition, that wouldn’t make sense to hold them back in their career."