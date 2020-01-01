Man Utd dealt Sancho blow as Dortmund director Zorc claims decision to keep winger is 'final'

The German side have extended the winger's contract and claim he is not leaving the club

say Jadon Sancho will remain at the club despite strong interest from .

The winger is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top transfer target this summer and there have been ongoing negotiations between the two sides over a potential deal for the former man.

The 20-year-old was named in Dortmund’s squad to travel to for a training camp to prepare of the new season and Michael Zorc, Dortmund’s sporting director, provided an update on Sancho’s future.

“Jadon Sancho will play with us next season,” he said. “The decision is final. I think that answers all the questions.

"Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then."

Man Utd are keen to strengthen down the right wing this summer but with financial uncertainty due to the implications of Covid-19 the club are not willing to pay over the odds for any transfer.

It is understood the German side want €120 million (£108m/$142m) for the former Manchester City man and the two clubs were said to be far apart on their negotiations last week despite claims an agreement had been reached.

United were always prepared to walk away from a deal and pursue other targets, one of which is winger Kingsley Coman, if a compromise could not be reached on transfer fee.

Dortmund set their own unofficial transfer date of August 10, the day the squad flew for their training camp, and have been insistent that if a deal was not confirmed by that date then Sancho would be staying.

It is understood United were not willing to be bound by the ‘unrealistic’ deadline and were not rushing to get the deal done by that date.

It is also understood Sancho, who has spent the past two years in the , wants a move to Old Trafford and the latest comments from Zorc show he will have to force a transfer through if he really wants to move.

United have yet to conclude any business in the summer transfer window but are understood to have plans for at least a couple of deals before it shuts in October. Solskjaer’s side play FC Copenhagen in Cologne on Monday night for a place in the semi-final.