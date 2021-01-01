‘Man Utd clash is a bigger game for Liverpool’ – Carragher admits ‘shockwaves’ can be sent through Premier League

The Reds legend is excited to see two old adversaries battle it out in a title tussle, with the two rivals rarely in contention at the same time

Jamie Carragher says “the onus” will be on to dictate proceedings against on Sunday, with a crunch clash at Anfield said to be “a bigger game” for the hosts.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will welcome arch-rivals to Merseyside having been knocked from the top of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have returned to the summit, with the Old Trafford outfit daring to dream that an eight-year wait for domestic title glory can be brought to a close in 2021.

Carragher is not convinced that Liverpool are ready to surrender their crown just yet, but he admits that “shockwaves” could be sent through the English top-flight in a heavyweight encounter.

The Reds legend has told Sky Sports: “I actually think it's a bigger game for Liverpool. The onus is more on them.

“If United got a result there, that's when the belief would come that they could win the league. I still think people think United may fall away and Liverpool have still got that edge, but if they won at Anfield that would send shockwaves through the Premier League.

“It's a game where Liverpool need to show they are the champions, they are the better team, get the result and also a performance that puts Manchester United back where they are.”

Whatever the outcome this weekend, Carragher is excited to see Liverpool and United going head-to-head in a race to the finish, with it rare for both teams to be in contention at the same time.

He added: “The really interesting thing is that when both sides have had their spells of dominance for 15 or so years, the other have not been the ones challenging.

“In the 70s and 80s, when Liverpool were dominant, it was , in the mid-80s, it was George Graham's , and then when Manchester United were dominating it was Blackburn, Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, and .

“Manchester United and Liverpool never really gone toe-to-toe for the title going back 30, 40 years.

“If you look at the situation now, Liverpool are champions and have been fighting with over the last couple of years. It would be great to see the two biggest clubs really slug it out for titles over the next few years.

“There is a massive rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United, that will always be there, it will never go. At times it's more than a rivalry, it can get a bit nasty between supporters, but I do believe both football clubs have a huge respect for each other.

“In some ways, we should be proud that two working class cities from the north of the country are seen as two of the biggest clubs in world football. There is that begrudging respect for each other after what both clubs have done for football in this country and Europe.

“There are a lot of similarities between the two clubs, and that has created the rivalry. It's only good for English football that the two biggest clubs could are competing for the title.”