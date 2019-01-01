Man United clash will not decide Premier League title – Klopp

The trip to Old Trafford will be just one of three big matches for Liverpool this week, according to the club's German boss

Jurgen Klopp is targeting all three points against on Sunday but the manager insists victory at Old Trafford would guarantee them the title.

Liverpool have the chance to move three points clear of at the top of the table if they can inflict a first domestic defeat on caretaker United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With City in the final, Liverpool's clash with United is their game in hand and could be pivotal in the run-in.

However, Klopp is keen to stress that his side still have plenty of other tough matches to come in the remaining weeks that they must be fully focused for.

"Would we like to win the game and go three points in front of City, of course we would," Klopp told reporters.

"Would a victory over United be worth more than three points? No, because we still have to play and and other difficult teams before the end of the season.

"We actually have three big games this week and United is only one. After that we play , who are a really good side and would be in the top six if they could be a little more consistent, then away.

"They will be approaching the game like a World Cup final after we won at Anfield with a goal in the 96th minute."

Klopp added: "If you are where we are, at or near the top of the table and going for the title, every single game is important.

"United look in great shape, Solskjaer has put them back on track and if we can go there and win it would be a tremendous result, but the three points would not be more significant than any others we might collect.

"If we can stay strong until the end of the season everything will be fine. We cannot allow ourselves to place too much importance on one result."

The match could also prove crucial for Manchester United’s season, with the club looking to hold on to a top-four spot in the league table as they currently lead both and Chelsea by a single point.