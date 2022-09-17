Man City star Grealish absolutely wiped out by kung-fu kick from Collins as ref issues straight red card

Jack Grealish was floored by a wild kung-fu kick from James Collins as the Wolves man saw straight red card for his reckless challenge.

Collins landed kung-fu kick on Grealish's chest

Wolves man saw straight red

Grealish left with battle scars on torso

WHAT HAPPENED? As Grealish and Collins both challenged for a ball the Wolves man leapt in with his boot high, catching the winger in the torso. It was undoubtedly a red card and is definitely going to be a sore one for Grealish in the morning!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish had already scored for Manchester City, finding the net just 55 seconds into the game. Erling Haaland (obviously) added a second to the tally before half-time as City cruise in Wolverhampton.

WHAT NEXT FOR COLLINS? The Wolves man will most likely miss games against West Ham, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest as he is certain to face a three-match suspension following his challenge.