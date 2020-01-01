Man City prevented a Premier League calamity in the Champions League - so why were England's best so bad?

Pep Guardiola came up with the goods to stop the Premier League rot - so how can the English sides battle back to rescue their European seasons?

’s late turnaround on Wednesday night prevented a disastrous set of results for the English contingent.

The country was 6-0 down on aggregate and heading for four defeats out of four until Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne flipped the narrative at , seemingly confirming that English football is in something of a fallow year.

The Premier League in 2019-20 is an oddly low-quality campaign for most of the country’s best clubs as they stumble through transitional years, plod along with under-qualified young managers, or work out how to adapt to long-term injuries.

And so is currently on course to have just one team in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2016-17, the year after ’s title win highlighted a ‘Big Six’ crisis. We are not quite at that point yet, but the drop-off from continental dominance in 2019 is worrying nonetheless.

Then again, at least three of the four English clubs could still progress.

Manchester City

Typical Pep Guardiola overthinking defined the vast majority of Man City’s 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Deploying De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva as false nines in a 4-4-2 surprised everyone, but there was some method in the madness. As the City manager explained after the game, he was worried about Real Madrid’s aggressive pressing and so wanted to play in a more withdrawn manner.

The plan was to drop off the defence in order to find space in midfield, keeping things tight rather than spreading wide and getting counter-pressed. However, Real aren’t as good as Guardiola made them out to be, and creating a claustrophobic first 45 minutes falsely made the hosts look like City’s equals.

He had over-complicated things - and City only grabbed this famous win by reverting to their usual system. Following Isco’s opener Guardiola brought Raheem Sterling on and moved to a more typical 4-4-1-1, with De Bruyne back in the No.10 role and Gabriel Jesus up front.

De Bruyne crossed for Jesus to equalise before Sterling earned a penalty down the left; two moves common in City’s normal approach.

Guardiola has already spoken of having to come up with a whole new plan for the return leg because Zinedine Zidane will have adapted accordingly. Again, this over-estimates his opponents. Man City need simply to play their own game in Guardiola’s usual 4-3-3 and they can blow away this under-par Real Madrid side.

Zidane’s midfield lacks the pace or agility to deal with De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva roaming in the No.10 space, a Sergio Ramos-less defence will struggle to cope with Sergio Aguero, and Raheem Sterling can dominate Dani Carvajal. The Man City manager needs to stop thinking so hard.

’s 1-0 win was pure Diego Simeone. Feeding off the atmosphere in the Wanda Metropolitano his players played a feisty, disruptive, and deliberately provocative brand of defensive football that aimed solely to stop the visitors from scoring.

Their 4-4-2 held firm in a midblock, compressing the lines ruthlessly and pressing very effectively when Liverpool tried to play through midfield. Only once the ball went into the final third did Atletico retreat, crowding out the front three. Liverpool didn’t do much wrong, although this game did show why – until recently – Jurgen Klopp had been keen to add a playmaker to the squad who could slip through-balls between the lines.

Their lack of creativity in central midfield simplifies the destruction jobs of the Atletico players, while the height in the Spanish outfit’s defence means they are invulnerable to the crosses of Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, not much needs changing. The electric atmosphere at Anfield, combined with the recent history of comebacks, means Liverpool’s usual brand of high-energy, gegenpressing football could create a very different outcome this time around – even if the tactical pattern of the match is exactly the same.

Atletico will sit back and Liverpool will dominate, relying on Alexander-Arnold and Robertson exchanging cross-field passes to pull that narrow 4-4-2 out of its shell. A fast start is vital. Liverpool need to make Atletico nervous and need to feed on the crowd’s enthusiasm, because if they play at their free-flowing best then not even Simeone’s tactics can stop them scoring.

Jose Mourinho’s tactical strategy was completely wrong in the first leg. Tottenham lined up in a flat 4-4-2 formation with Dele Alli up front alongside Luca Moura as Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn held the width… and that meant had a numerical advantage in almost every area of the pitch.

Julian Nagelsmann’s 3-4-3 relies on Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku dropping off the front to provide the wing-backs and central midfielders with line-breaking vertical passing options, and sure enough Leipzig could dominate with their favourite passing lanes. Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso were overwhelmed in the half-spaces where Werner and Nkunku held possession.

Playing just two in central midfield left Spurs far too light in the area Leipzig are most dangerous, while Serge Aurier made frequent positional errors to compound matters – rushing out to cover those gaps in the middle and exposing his team.

Aside from the midfield battle, Leipzig had a three on two in attack when breaking, and had a three on two advantage in their own defence. Rarely does a 4-4-2 sync effectively with 3-4-3.

Although it was entirely unsuccessful at Stamford Bridge the basic building blocks of the 3-5-2 system used against should be deployed for the return leg in . A three-man defence can go man-for-man with the Leipzig forwards, meaning a spare centre-back is free to step up and meet Werner, while wing-backs can have more licence to build counters (with Japhet Tanganga picked ahead of the error-prone Aurier).

Deploying three in central midfield is a must, with one powerful defensive midfielder at the base preferable, and although Lucas and Bergwijn are unlikely to hold up the ball, Mourinho has few other options in attack; long balls over the top of the Leipzig defence for these two to chase is the best strategy.

Spurs need to play a deep defensive line and frustrate Leipzig, keeping the score at 0-0 before going for the away goal in the final 20 minutes. In other words, they need a classic Mourinho away performance.

Chelsea

Chelsea weren’t ambitious enough on Tuesday evening, mistakenly using the 3-4-2-1 that had worked against Tottenham in the latest example of Frank Lampard sticking with what has worked before rather than develop a specific tactical plan for the upcoming opponent. The main issue was the players' unfamiliarity with the system, because the back three were repeatedly caught out of sync with one another as Thomas Muller pulled the strings and Robert Lewandowski made intelligent runs.

Article continues below

They weren’t helped by a dreadful individual performance from Ross Barkley, and yet Lampard should have seen this coming; the 3-4-2-1 looks entirely different depending on whether you hold the majority or minority of the ball. Against superior opponents like Bayern, Mason Mount and Barkley lost their clever and dominant positions as dual No.10's and were forced into wide midfield roles (5-4-1), which suits neither.

However, there were some positives. The five-man defence did appear to keep Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman relatively quiet – until Lampard told Reece James to get forward in the second half and things fell apart. Chelsea’s wing-backs were far more advanced after the break, creating huge gaps for Gnabry and Lewandowski to exchange passes - and force mistakes out of an overworked Cesar Azpilicueta - for the first two goals.

It is definitely too late for Chelsea to save the tie. However, they can at least improve on their first-leg performance by reinstating a 4-3-3 and looking to play purely on the counter-attack. It’s a case of damage limitation for Lampard, with N’Golo Kante needed alongside Mateo Kovacic to limit Muller’s influence. Jorginho’s suspension leaves Chelsea in a hopeless position.