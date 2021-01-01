Man City players are tired, admits Guardiola, as they close in on Premier League title

Pep Guardiola admits his Manchester City players are tired after their huge Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain as they aim to take a big step towards the Premier League title.

City travel to Crystal Palace for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off less than 72 hours after winning 2-1 in the French capital, and with the second leg to come on Tuesday.

But, if results go their way this weekend, City could be crowned champions for the third time in four years.

“All I can do now is recover as well as possible from the game we played in Paris,” Guardiola told a press conference.

“It is our sixth game in a row away. it is a lot of travel and we are tired in many aspects and that's why we travel there, we play tomorrow at 12.30pm - we have no extra time to recover from Paris.

“We have to focus on what we can do to pick up an important victory to be closer than ever to being champions after playing for 10 months.”

City need six points from their remaining five matches to be certain of claiming the Premier League title.

A victory at Palace coupled with a defeat for second-placed Manchester United at home to Liverpool would see them be crowned champions for the third time in four years.

City face Chelsea, who are chasing a spot in the top four, at the Etihad Stadium next week before away trips to Newcastle and Brighton, and the visit of Everton on the final day of the season.

Asked if he will watch United's game on Sunday, Guardiola added: "Let me travel to London this afternoon, try to wake up tomorrow good and try to win the game. The rest we cannot control.

"Crystal Palace has always been so difficult for us. I don't remember an easy game. It is all we can do."

