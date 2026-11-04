Man City star Phil Foden warns rivals he is rediscovering PFA Player of the Year form after England World Cup snub

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Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden believes he is finally rediscovering his best form after a difficult period cost him a place at the 2026 World Cup. The 26-year-old has bounced back from an early-season suspension with a string of impressive goalscoring performances.

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Bouncing back from World Cup heartbreak

Foden is steadily regaining his at City following a challenging period in his career. The 26-year-old midfielder suffered a significant dip in form that ultimately cost him a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

However, a recent surge in attacking output has helped the playmaker rediscover his rhythm at club level. He looks re-energised and ready to contribute on all fronts for his club. Foden recently netted his first Premier League goal of the campaign against Ipswich Town. This strike followed a frustrating domestic suspension for a red card received in the Manchester derby.

Foden feeling fresh and sharp again

The City academy graduate believes his enforced break from domestic action has actually benefited his game. He followed up his league strike against Ipswich with a spectacular hat-trick and an assist during a 5-1 Champions League victory over AEK Athens.

"I had the unfortunate red card against United," Foden explained to reporters on Tuesday. "But the break did me good. I think I came back really fresh-minded and sharp. Being involved in goals gives you a lot of confidence. When you're playing regularly as well, you kind of just get into a rhythm and a groove."

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Hoping for an England recall soon

Foden is eager to reach the heights of his 2024 campaign. During that stellar season, a career-best 27 goals across all competitions earned him the Premier League Player of the Season and PFA Player of the Year awards.

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"Hopefully I can get back to that level," Foden admitted. "I think I'm slightly starting to get back there now with my recent performances."

Despite his recent success, Foden confirmed he has not spoken to Tuchel since his World Cup omission. "All I try and do really is focus on my own game and hopefully one day the call-up might come back," he stated.

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Leipzig test awaits in European action

Foden will look to continue his excellent recent run when the Cityzens return to European action this week. The team are currently preparing to face RB Leipzig in a crucial Champions League clash on Wednesday evening.