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Massimiliano Allegri praised his depleted Napoli side for doing something "really well for the first time" during a gripping 2-2 Champions League draw at Manchester City. Despite missing 11 players, the visitors led twice at the Etihad Stadium and left with a bitter taste as they fight to keep their European ambitions alive.

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Napoli hold Manchester City despite injury crisis

Allegri admitted Napoli did something "really well for the first time" as his depleted side secured a thrilling 2-2 Champions League draw at City. The Partenopei travelled to the Etihad Stadium fearing the worst amid a severe injury crisis that left them without 11 players through fitness issues, suspensions, and Champions League squad exclusions.

Instead of collapsing against Enzo Maresca’s men, Napoli twice took the lead through Rasmus Hojlund and Noa Lang. However, Ayyoub Bouaddi and an angled drive from Rayan Cherki clawed City back into the contest, forcing both sides to share the spoils.

Allegri hails defensive breakthrough at the Etihad

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle, Allegri highlighted his team's tactical discipline without the ball as the major positive from a gruelling night in Manchester.

"It was a very difficult game, the lads did well, and obviously there were moments when we had to suffer under pressure, but for the first time we really did well out of possession to slow Manchester City down," Allegri said.

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"They did really well in that. It was a deserved draw, ultimately we leave here with a bitter taste in our mouths, but I told the lads that the belief, the courage is necessary in Europe, as there are spaces to play in. After this, we must prepare in the best way for Sassuolo, tonight was a good training session above all for our defence."

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Regrets remain despite depleted Napoli bench

Leaving the Etihad Stadium with regrets is a remarkable testament to Napoli's resilience, given Allegri had barely any options available on the substitutes' bench. Yet the manager still spotted areas where his team could have punished City's aggressive defensive shape.

"We should be happy with the point, which is the most important thing, but also the performance," the manager explained. "There were moments when we should’ve made more of their high line, and had a couple of good situations, but we were against a very strong opponent. The lads applied themselves brilliantly."

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The draw does little to alter the Champions League league-phase standings immediately. Napoli sit 27th with four points from five matches, trailing the knockout play-off places only on goal difference, while City occupy sixth spot with ten points.

Crucial domestic clashes await both sides

Attention now turns back to domestic action for both clubs. Napoli return to Serie A on Sunday to face Sassuolo. Maresca's side, meanwhile, must quickly regroup for a pivotal Premier League showdown against Arsenal.