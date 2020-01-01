Man City boss Guardiola hits career low by conceding five in Leicester defeat

The Foxes ran riot at Etihad Stadium, leaving the Spaniard to reflect on a humbling and historic afternoon

Leicester’s 5-2 thrashing of Manchester City on Sunday marked the first time in Pep Guardiola's managerial career that one of his sides had conceded five goals.

Guardiola’s side were left stunned at Etihad Stadium as a Jamie Vardy-inspired Leicester ran riot.

The former international hit a superb hat-trick, two of which came from the penalty spot, as Brendan Rodgers’ side secured a third successive victory to return to the top of the table.

More teams

Leicester went a goal down early on, with former Foxes forward Riyad Mahrez scoring a superb opener after just four minutes.

However, Manchester City’s vulnerability at the back was ruthlessly exposed by Leicester, who levelled through Vardy from the penalty spot before the break.

Vardy’s neat flick put Leicester ahead at the start of the second half, before his second penalty made it 3-1 and completed his hat-trick.

Nathan Ake pulled a goal back for City but further goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, the latter also a penalty, sealed a stunning victory for the 2016 Premier League champions.

It was a truly chastening afternoon for Guardiola, who had witnessed a side he managed concede five goals for the first time in his career, in his 686th game as a manager.

It was just the second time Guardiola has lost his opening home game of a league season, having previously done so while in charge of against Hercules in 2010-11.

It is also the first time Manchester City have conceded five goals in a home game for 438 matches, stretching back to a 5-1 defeat against at Maine Road in February 2003.

Article continues below

It leaves the club languishing in the bottom half of the table, though they have only played two matches having started the season a week later than most of their rivals because of their European commitments over the summer.

Guardiola will now hope the club can bring in reinforcements before next week’s transfer deadline, particularly in defence, where they have often been accused of failing to properly replace Vincent Kompany, who left last year.

’s Ruben Dias is reportedly their prime target, though ’s Jose Gimenez and ’s Jules Kounde are also said to be on their shortlist.