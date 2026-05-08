Stal Mielec owner has revealed that the club has received three offers for Jordanian forward Saif Darwish, two of them from Polish sides

Stal Mielec owner has confirmed that Jordanian international Saif Darwish has three offers, two of them from Polish top-flight clubs.

Darwish, who won the Jordanian league title with Al-Hussein Irbid last term, is widely regarded as one of Jordan's most promising talents and is in the frame for Al-Nashama's 2026 World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old became the first Jordanian to turn professional in Poland when he joined Stal Mielec on a free transfer last summer, though he has spent this season on loan at fellow First Division side Stal Ryszów.

Speaking to Kooora on Friday about the loan decision, Stal Mielec owner Krzysztof Kapinos said: "Saif is an amazing footballing talent. He has excellent technical ability, great pace and superb vision on the pitch. He is also a wonderful person, works very hard to improve himself and is a team player."

"Given his talent and our responsibility for his development, we felt Stal Rzeszów would be the ideal environment for him right now."

Asked whether the Jordanian had received offers to leave next summer, he explained: "I can confirm there is significant interest in Seif from two clubs in the Polish Ekstraklasa, as well as another club from outside Europe."

"I want to be responsible towards both Stal Mielec and Saif," Kapinos added. "If the offers are satisfactory to both parties, an agreement will be reached."

The Stal Mielec owner continued, "All scenarios are possible. I have no doubt that Saif will be an important player for our team, but I must admit that he has made significant progress and deserves to play at higher levels."

Asked whether Darwish can follow in the footsteps of compatriot Moussa Taamari, the Stade Rennais star, Cabinos replied: "Taamari is achieving great things and is an inspiration to Seif. I know Seif well as a person and a player: he is extremely ambitious, and I believe a bright future awaits him."

In a previous interview with Koora, Saif Darwish said that he regards Al-Taamari as his role model and dreams of following in his footsteps.

Asked what Darwish must do to earn a place in Jordan's World Cup squad, he said: "Player selection for the World Cup is the coaching staff's decision. As far as I'm concerned, Saif is ready, both physically and tactically. His statistics are excellent, he has experience in European football, and he is working very hard to achieve this goal."