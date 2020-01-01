Malaysians Abroad: All quiet on the western and eastern fronts for overseas Tigers

The end of the international break unfortunately did not see Malaysian stars based abroad obtaining any domestic minutes.

Just days after it was revealed that Norshahrul Idlan Talaha will not have his contract extended by BG Pathum when it ends next month, he was missing from the Thai League 1 leaders' matchday squad, in their 3-2 league win over Trat on Saturday.

Dominic Tan and Mohamadou Sumareh also did not see any competitive action over the weekend. However, their absence was due to the fact that Police Tero did not have a match scheduled.

In Europe

Luqman Hakim Shamsudin was not listed on the KV Kortrijk matchday squad that would go on to lose 1-0 to league leaders on Saturday. De Kerels are now in twelfth place in 's First Division A standings.

Despite coming closer to his first ever competitive appearance for Portuguese Premeira Liga club Portimonense Safawi Rasid, the Malaysia star has been made to wait again. He was an unused substitute for their Cup clash against third tier side Union of Leiria, with the favourites ending the clash in a shock 1-0 defeat and cup exit.

Dion Cools, the Belgian-born right back who is also eligible for Malaysia, however had a better weekend. He played the full 90 minutes of FC Midtjylland's 2-1 league win over Aarhus Gymnastikforening on Sunday. The win has allowed the Danish Superliga defending champions to move up to the top of the standings. The match was also Cools' seventh league appearance this season.

Fagiano Okayama's Hadi Fayyadh and Kansas City's Wan Kuzain did not see action for their respective clubs and were not on the bench over the weekend.