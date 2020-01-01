Malaysian FA announces new appointments

The Malaysian FA (FAM) on Tuesday announced new appointments to previously-vacant key posts at the association.

One of the appointments involved former Malaysia youth team head coach Razip Ismail, this time as the head of FAM's youth department. The post was previously held by former Malaysia U-23 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee, who has since been promoted to the FAM assistant technical director post.

The coaching education unit meanwhile is now led by 65-year old Lim Kim Chon, who replaces Australian trainer David Abela. Kim Chon is an experienced trainer, FIFA consultant, pro licence instructor, and is also a brother of former National Football Development Programme (NFDP) director Lim Teong Kim.

The post of FAM grassroots head is now occupied by Cameron Leon Ng, who takes over from Samuel Siew.

Former top-tier referee Nagor Amir Noor Mohamed meanwhile was announced as the association's referees and professional referees development manager. The 37-year old former match official will be tasked with referees development, including its professional referees project, the Malaysia Professional Referee System (MProRS). According to FAM, Nagor had earlier retired from refereeing due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Main photo from left to right: Razip, Kim Chon, Cameron, Nagor.