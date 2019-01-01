Malaysia ratings: vs Singapore

Despite playing against a second best Singapore, Malaysia were even more underwhelming, and lost 1-0 to their Causeway rivals in the Airmarine Cup.

Malaysia vs Singapore match highlights

MALAYSIA

Khairul Fahmi Che Mat - 6/10

The goalkeeper put in a decent shift to deny the clear chances had by the visitors early in the game, but could not keep out one of the rare chances they had in the second half, which led to Singapore's goal.

Matthew Davies - 5/10

The right back returned to the starting line-up following his absence and had an average game. Although he was able to protect his flank sufficiently and combine well with club teammate Mohamadou Sumareh in attack, his lapse in concentration towards the end of the match allowed Faris Ramli to escape him and score the only goal of the encounter.

Irfan Zakaria - 5/10

The centre back, handed a rare start, was a nervy figure especially early on in the match, his mistakes nearly leading to early goals for Singapore.

Shahrul Saad - 5/10

The centre back, who had a brilliant run in the AFF Championship, proved on Wednesday that much of it was due to the experience and command of his then defensive partner Aidil Zafuan, who has not been called up this time around. The hosts' defence looked shaky at times, and was porous against a Singapore that frankly looked second best throughout almost all of the night.

Syazwan Andik Ishak - 6/10

The left back had a decent game on a night the home team was asking most of the questions, but had to be taken off towards the end of the match for an injury.

Akram Mahinan - 6/10

The defensive midfielder played sufficiently well to help the hosts hold the middle of the park, but ultimately could not combine well with the more-creative minded midfielder Azam Azih.

Azam Azih - 5/10

Much was hoped of the former Malaysia U-23 midfielder, who was finally handed a start by head coach Tan Cheng Hoe, but he massively disappointed, looking rather clueless at times while generally turning in an ineffective performance. He could not assist the forwards in any significant manner with his passes, while his attempts from outside the box were more hopeful than anything.

Mohamadou Sumareh - 6/10

The Gambian-born forward was the focal point of the hosts' attacks, and was massively helped by club teammate Matthew Davies' inclusion. However, his decision making in the match was poor. Although he was able to get the ball into the danger area on numerous occassions, he could neither pass it to a teammate nor have a go himself at the right time.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha - 5/10

The veteran forward played in the first half but could not reproduce the form that carried him in last year's AFF Championship. He was sluggish and could not hold the ball as well as he used to, near the final third, and was replaced by Halim Saari at the start of the second half.

Syazwan Zainon - 6/10

Returning to the starting line-up, the left winger showed eagerness to replicate his much-improved club level form. He troubled the Singapore defence enough everytime he approached their penalty area, but could not help the strikers turn this threat into clear chances.

Zaquan Adha - 5/10

Just like the other veteran forward on the pitch Norshahrul, Zaquan too was not at his best in the encounter, failing to help hold the ball while missing a number of golden chances to score.

Substitutions:

Halim Saari - 6/10

The midfielder finally got his Malaysia debut, coming on for Norshahrul in the second half, and helped the Harimau Malaya hold the ball higher up the pitch, but could not make a bigger contribution.

Hazwan Bakri, Nazirul Naim -NA

Late substitutions who could not help their team turn things around.

