Malaysia move 9 spots up in the latest FIFA rankings

Three wins in a row in the month of June propelled Malaysia up the latest FIFA rankings released on June 14th.

The positive news for the Malaysia men's national football team keep coming after the latest FIFA rankings released today showed Harimau Malaya moving up nine spots from 168 to 159.

This comes after Malaysia earned themselves a place in the second round of the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 qualifications with the resounding 12-2 aggregate win over Timor Leste.

It has been two years since Malaysia were last around near the 150 mark, in the first half of the 2017, making this jump a very encouraging sign for Tan Cheng Hoe and his team.

In this latest rankings update, together with Hungary and Armenia, Malaysia are the biggest positive movers in the rankings, taking them ahead of regional rivals Singapore and Indonesia.

The latest update means Malaysia are now the 32nd best ranked team in Asia and the 5th best ranked team in Southeast Asia.

More importantly, with the second draw scheduled to take place on July 14th, Malaysia have secured a place in Pot 4 of 5 in the draw at Doha, .

Rankings of ASEAN teams

Ranking Team Points Movement 96 1232 +2 116 1165 -2 126 1131 -2 138 Myanmar 1084 +2 159 Malaysia 1009 +9 160 Indonesia 1005 -1 162 Singapore 999 -2 169 Cambodia 988 +4 188 Laos 912 -4 193 Brunei 904 +1

