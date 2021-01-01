Gueye and Sakala strikes inspire Oostende past Sint-Truiden

The Senegalese forward and the Zambia international found the back of the net to help the Kustboys secure victory at Diaz Arena

Makhtar Gueye bagged a brace while Fashion Sakala scored a goal as Oostende secured a 3-1 win over Sint-Truiden in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A game.

Gueye was handed his 22nd league start and made the most of the opportunity, scoring twice in the encounter.

The Senegalese forward led Oostende's attack along with Zambia international Sakala, who also registered his name on the scoresheet.

Gueye opened the scoring in the 38th minute of the encounter after receiving a timely assist from Nick Batzner.

The centre-forward then completed his brace at the hour mark with a well-struck penalty before Sakala increased Oostende's lead with another effort from the spot.

Yuma Suzuki scored a late strike for Sint-Truiden after he was set up by Duckens Nazon but this was a mere consolation for his side.

Gueye featured for 77 minutes before he was replaced by Marko Kvasina while Sakala played for 78 minutes before making way for Mamadou Thiam.

With the victory, Oostende moved to fourth spot on the league table after gathering 39 points from 26 games.

Gueye has now scored seven goals in 25 appearances across all competitions while Sakala has 12 league goals to his credit.

The Senegalese forward teamed up with the Versluys Arena outfit last summer from French side Saint-Etienne and has been making impressive performances for the side.

For Sakala, the Zambia forward has been with Oostende since 2018 and has been a consistent performer for the side.

Gueye and Sakala will hope to help Alexander Blessin’s men continue in their winning ways when they take on Cercle Brugge in a Cup tie on February 9.

Sakala has 13 caps for the Zambia national team while Gueye is yet to get a chance to feature for the Teranga Lions.