Maja makes Fulham debut against West Ham United

The Nigeria international has made his first appearance for the Cottagers as a second-half substitute against the Hammers

Josh Maja has made his debut for Fulham following his appearance against West Ham United in Saturday’s Premier League game.



The Nigeria international was brought on as a 79th-minute replacement for Antonee Robinson with the scores still tied 0-0 at Craven Cottage.

79' Double change up top.



It's a debut for @joshmaja and Mitro is on!



🤍 0-0 ⚒️ | #FULWHU pic.twitter.com/t1rOITawFc — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 6, 2021

Despite scoring twice in 17 Ligue 1 games for Bordeaux, the 22-year-old joined the English top-flight side on loan with an option to make the deal permanent for the Super Eagle at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic struggling for form since Fulham’s return to the Premier League, Scott Parker has been desperate to add a striker to his squad. Now, he has the youngster to count on in terms of goalscoring duties.

Following his arrival, manager Parker highlighted the qualities of Maja that he admired while expressing his confidence that he would grow at Craven Cottage.

“I think firstly, like all deadline days they do bring a little bit of drama. Very pleased with the signing of Josh,” he said during a press conference.

“He falls into line with the sort of business we've done this year in terms of young talent with big potential.

“He's a very good finisher and it was clear we needed to strengthen in that area. We've got Aleks but he's our only real, recognised centre forward. Firstly, very pleased with that so hopefully Josh comes in and we can push him on.

“We tried to do some other bits, Josh King was that one. We tried and pushed but competing with Everton was a challenge and he decided to go there.”

Maja could be handed his first start when Fulham travel to Goodison Park for a date with Alex Iwobi’s Everton on February 14.

Article continues below

Failing to win any of their last seven games across all competitions, the London based outfit is in danger of getting demoted to the English second-tier. As it stands, they are 18th in the Premier League log having garnered 14 points from 21 games played so far.

Maja left Fulham for Manchester City before continuing his career at Sunderland – where he made his senior debut in the League Cup in September 2016.

He becomes the seventh African in Parker’s team after Neeskens Kebano (Congo), Tosin Adarabioyo (Nigeria), Mario Lemina (Gabon), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Ola Aina (Nigeria) and Andre-Frank Anguissa (Cameroon).