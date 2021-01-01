Mainz's Mwene ends Bundesliga wait with Hertha Berlin stunner

The Kenyan defender has netted his first goal in the German elite division as the 05ers settled for a point against the Old Lady

Philipp Mwene scored his first Bundesliga goal as Mainz played a 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin in Monday’s league outing.

Making his 18th appearance of the 2020-21 campaign, the Austrian-born Kenyan defender ended his lifelong wait for a maiden strike in Germany’s elite division.

Inspire by his assist in the 05ers’ 2-1 defeat of Bayern Munich their last time out, the 27-year-old found the net to prevent his team from ending their impressive streak.

Relegation-threatened Old Lady travelled to the Opel Arena with the ambition of securing a win – which would ease their demotion worries.

Five minutes into the game, the hosts had the first chance at goal after a well-taken corner kick from Mwene was blasted over the crossbar by Stefan Bell from ten yards.

In the ninth minute, they got another chance, however, goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow was well-positioned to save Dominik Kohr’s volley.

Hertha’s first chance of the game came in the 13th minute but captain Nikla Stark’s header off a corner kick sailed over the crossbar.

Nine minutes before the half-time break, the visitors took the lead courtesy of Lucas Tousart who headed past goalkeeper Robin Zentner a well-taken free-kick from Marton Dardai.

That lead lasted for just four minutes as Mwene’s beauty levelled matters for Bo Svensson’s men.

He caught a rebound in front of the visiting side’s goal area before rifling home a superb strike that was unreachable for Schwolow.

A minute later, they almost took the lead, however, Leandro Barreiro did not get the cross from Moussa Niakhate right.

The second 45 minutes was less eventful but it remained exciting. Despite Mainz making four substitutions, they were unable to get all three points as they wasted several scoring opportunities.

Article continues below

The draw did not favour the Old Lady who are on the verge of getting demoted to the German second tier.

Mwene was on parade from start to finish alongside French centre-back of Senegalese origin Moussa Niakhate. Whereas, Cameroonian star Pierre Kunde was not listed for the encounter.

Unbeaten in their last eight games in the competition, Mainz remain 12th in the Bundesliga after that result and will visit Eintracht Frankfurt on May 9.