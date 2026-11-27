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Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 28 Nov 2026 - 09:30 MEWA Arena

Mainz 05 host Union Berlin at the MEWA Arena in a Bundesliga clash between two teams badly in need of points.

Mainz sit 13th, but their form is a worry. They have lost their last five competitive matches, most recently going down 3-1 to Augsburg.

Coach Urs Fischer must make do without Silas Katompa Mvumpa and Otto Ruoppi. Mainz showed they could compete in home games against Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen, but had nothing to show for it.

Union Berlin sit 17th, even deeper in trouble. Under coach Mauro Lustrinelli, they lost 5-1 at RB Leipzig after a 2-0 defeat against Freiburg and a 5-0 DFB Cup loss in Cologne.

Union also have a lengthy list of absentees. Five players are out injured, while Zeno Van Den Bosch is suspended.

Previous meetings offer Union some encouragement: the visitors won the most recent encounter in Mainz 3-1 in May.

The broadcast details, viewing options and kick-off time are below.

This week: Mainz 05 and Union Berlin

Mainz 05 have lost their last five competitive matches: no wins, no draws and five defeats. They most recently lost 3-1 to Augsburg, having previously gone down 4-1 at Elversberg. A 2-0 defeat to Bochum also knocked them out of the cup. Mainz scored five goals and conceded 14 across those five matches.

Union Berlin have managed one draw and suffered four defeats in their last five matches. They most recently lost 5-1 at RB Leipzig, following a 2-0 defeat against Freiburg and a 5-0 cup loss in Cologne. A 1-1 league draw against Cologne brought their only point. Union scored twice and conceded 15 goals across those matches, which also included a 2-0 friendly defeat to Wolfsburg.

Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin: Line-ups

Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin: Form

Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin: Head-to-head record

Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin: League tables