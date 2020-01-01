Mahrez’s brace: The stats that show Manchester City star’s consistency

The Algeria international accentuated his steadiness in the last five seasons that to his double in the Citizens’ whitewash of the Clarets

Riyad Mahrez has now scored at least ten goals across all competitions in five successive seasons having found the net twice in ’s 5-0 defeat of on Monday night.

10 - Riyad Mahrez has now scored 10+ goals in five successive campaigns in all competitions (11 goals). Consistent.

2014-15 was the last time he failed to reach that mark – accounting for just four league goals in 30 appearances.

The 29-year-old found the net twice at the Etihad Stadium as the Citizens held firm to the second spot in the English topflight log – a feat that ended his wait for a goal in the competition since January 2020.

With that, he has now scored nine Premier League goals so far including one each in the and the English Football League Cup to bring his tally this season to 11 goals.

Phil Foden handed Pep Guardiola’s men a 22nd minute lead before he international made it two in the 43rd minute.

He profited from a brilliant pass from Fernandinho before firing home across goalkeeper Nick Pope after disturbing Charlie Taylor.

Two minutes later, Mahrez made it three from the penalty spot after a VAR review showed Ben Mee was slightly late into his challenge on Sergio Aguero.

Aguero limped out of the action as a result of that incident but it did nothing to halt City's momentum, with Foden once again instrumental in the 51st minute – freeing Bernardo Silva with a nice reverse pass. David Silva was the beneficiary among those queueing up to score before the youngster completed his double on an impressive night.

After putting in a brilliant shift, he was replaced by Kevin De Bruyne in the 61st minute by manager Guardiola.

Mahrez joined Leicester from Le Havre in January 2014 and helped them to a first-place finish in the Championship.

Two years later, he was named PFA Player of the Year after scoring 17 goals and setting up a further 10 as they won the Premier League title.

The 2016 African Player of the Year winner joined the Manchester-based outfit for £60 million (€68m/$80m) on a five-year deal on July 10, 2018.

Since joining the Etihad Stadium outfit, he has won one Premier League title, one , one Community Shield and two English Football League Cup diadems.

Manchester City are on the road at on Thursday, when Burnley host .