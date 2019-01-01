Mahrez shines as Manchester City thrash Atalanta

The Algeria international played a key role as Pep Guardiola’s men secured a comeback victory against the Italian side

Riyad Mahrez provided an assist as pummelled 5-1 in Tuesday’s game at Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old was handed his third start in the competition this season and put in an impressive shift to help the Citizens extend their winning run to four games in the European tournament.

Mahrez sent in a fine cross to Raheem Sterling in the 69th minute, which the international fired home to complete his hat-trick in the encounter.

Earlier, the Italian side had opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Sergio Aguero and Sterling scored two goals apiece to put Pep Guardiola’s men on the path of victory.

FULL-TIME | Three from three! A convincing victory after going behind in the first half. @sterling7 just unplayable.



international Mahrez featured for the duration of the game in his 18th appearance in the tournament.

The win helped the Premier League side strengthen their position at the top of Group C with nine points from three games.

Mahrez will hope to maintain the impressive form in the reversed fixture at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 6.