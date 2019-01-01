Mahrez joins Drogba and Kanu in exclusive club after reaching Premier League half-century

Thanks to his goal against the Clarets, the Algerian becomes the ninth African to score at least 50 goals in the English topflight

Riyad Mahrez has become the first Algerian and the ninth different African to score at least 50 goals in the English Premier League.

The international was on target as defeated 4-1 in Tuesday’s English topflight encounter at Turf Moor.

Mahrez was making his 38th appearance for the Citizen in the competition, and he marked the occasion with the visitors’ fourth goal during a commendable display.

With that, he has now netted his 50th Premier League goal, with the half-century reached in 177 appearances.

50 - Riyad Mahrez has become the ninth different player from Africa to reach 50 Premier League goals, netting 39 for Leicester and 11 for Manchester City (177 appearances). Milestone. #BURMCI pic.twitter.com/akbGAzjBWx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 3, 2019

Of that half-century, the former African Player of the Year scored 39 goals as a player, with the remaining 11 for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Efan Ekoku, Yaya Toure, Nwankwo Kanu, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are the other Africans to reach this mark.

This is Man City 💙 always believe and fight 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/GA1rfFCNGX — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) December 3, 2019

Having joined this revered club, he would be hoping to become the second African after Drogba to reach a century.

Manchester derby is up next for City at the Etihad Stadium and the 28-year-old is expected to play a key role.