Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mohamed Elneny lead Egypt for Nigeria friendly

The Pharaohs have arrived in Delta State for Tuesday’s showdown against Gernot Rohr’s charges

landed in Asaba late on Sunday night for their international friendly against the Super Eagles.

The north Africans connected to the South-South region of from Niamey where they played Niger Republic in their final 2019 qualifiers on Saturday.

Javier Aguirre’s side settled for a 1-1 draw against the Menas with Kasimpasa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet scoring the only goal for the visitors who paraded a youthful team at the Stade General Seyni Kountche.

With Liverpool star and reigning African Footballer of the Year Mohamed Salah dropped, Trezeguet alongside midfielder Mohamed Elneny Feirense defender Aly Ghazal led the north African delegation to Nigeria.

, host of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, ended their qualifiers as the second best team in Group J behind while the Super Eagles maintained their position at the summit of Group with a 3-1 win over Seychelles on Friday.

Ahead of the Afcon tournament in June, both teams intensify preparation with a showdown that will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Tuesday.