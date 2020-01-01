Maguire sends Man Utd warning to Leicester as he targets personal milestone against former club

The central defender is looking for his side to make third place their own at the King Power on Sunday, as the Premier League season ends

Harry Maguire says won’t settle for a draw in their Premier League season decider against his former side Leicester on Sunday.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side third and the Foxes fifth, a point would be enough to secure Champions League qualification.

But, with behind them on goal difference alone, United are keen to make third place their own as they travel to the King Power Stadium.

“We won’t be going to Leicester and playing for the draw, that’s for sure,” Maguire told MUTV.

“We’ll go into the game wanting to win it. We want to get the three points; we’ll approach it like we approach any other game.

“Maybe if we’re drawing in the last couple of minutes, we might approach it a little bit differently but for sure we’re going to go into the game and try to get the three points.

“We’re sat third in the league and that’s where we want to be by the end of Sunday.

“At the start of the season we wanted to reach the top four - a lot of people didn’t think we would come Christmas, but we’ve put ourselves in a great position now and it’s an exciting game to be involved in.

“It’s really important [to play football]. I joined this club to win the biggest trophies and the Champions League is one of the biggest of them all. As a club and a player, we want to be in the Champions League, so it’s really important to be there.”

Maguire is also targeting a personal milestone as the clock ticks towards kick-off time.

In his debut season at Old Trafford, the 27-year-old hasn’t missed a minute of action in the league, and he is keen to keep up his 100 per cent record.

“Touch wood I manage to play the game on Sunday and do that [play every minute of every Premier League game this season],” he said.

“It’s something I do really take pride in, being available and looking after myself in order to play every game.

“It’s important for a top defender to play every game. I’ve done it once in my career, at Leicester in my first season where I played every minute of every game, and it’s been nice, touch wood, that I’ve stayed injury-free and not picked up any silly suspensions this season.”