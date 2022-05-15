Maddison matches Mahrez’s record as Leicester City smash Kalu’s Watford

James Maddison has equalled Riyad Mahrez's Premier League feat with Leicester City after scoring in their 5-1 win over Samuel Kalu's Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Maddison – with 16 goals and 11 assists - became the first Leicester player to both score 10 or more goals and 10 or more assists in a single season in all competitions since Mahrez did in 2017-18 with 13 goals and 12 assists.

The English midfielder has now scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, which is his best tally in a single campaign in his career. He also has 17 Premier League goal involvements this term - 10 goals and seven assists - also his most in a season in the competition.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman were unused substitutes as the Foxes picked up a huge win.

Zambia international Patson Daka came on in the 81st minute for record-breaking Jamie Vardy, while Ghana’s Daniel Armatey were involved when he replaced Johnny Evans in the 57th minute.

Vardy became the first-ever player to score two or more goals in back-to-back Premier League appearances for Leicester. At age 35 years and 124 days, he was the second-oldest player to do so overall in the competition, behind only Youri Djorkaeff for Bolton in May 2004, aged 36 years and 60 days.

Despite the big win, the Foxes wrote a negative stat after conceding their 16th Premier League goal from corners this season, the joint-most in a single campaign by any side since Opta have this data available, from 2006-07, level with Watford in 2016-17 and Brighton in 2017-18.

Kalu’s Watford suffered their 15th home league defeat of the season, the joint-most by any side in a single English top-flight campaign, level with Blackpool in 1966-67 and Stoke City in 1984-85. While Leicester have won back-to-back league games for only the third time this season, also doing so in October and March.

As Ivory Coast’s Hassane Kamara and Nigeria’s Oghenekaro Etebo were introduced as substitutes, Watford set a rather unwanted record during the home game.

They have now conceded 46 Premier League goals at Vicarage Road this season, the most at home by any side in a single campaign in the competition, and most by any top-flight side overall since 1960-61 (Newcastle 49 and Chelsea 48). However, William Troost-Ekong was not involved, although he was in the matchday squad.