Maclaren drops hint at possible A-League return

Could the Socceroo be returning to Australia after the Asian Cup?

With Melbourne City circling, Jamie Maclaren has kept the door to a possible A-League return wide open as he tries to remain focused on the Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign.

The Covert Agent revealed earlier in January that Melbourne City have approached Maclaren's parent club Darmstadt about a potential loan deal as they look to find a new striker.

Maclaren is currently on loan with Scottish side Hibernian, but the player himself concedes his club future is up in the air and admitted an A-League return is a possibility.

“Yeah look it’s in the air obviously but no matter how much I try stay quiet people will start rumours,” Maclaren told Fox Sports.

“There is something happening for the future but for now its all about this.

“I’ve always enjoyed my football in the A-League I’ve scored 51 goals there and I’m so proud of my achievements there. I watch every game and keep tabs on the league which is growing all the time.

“I speak fondly about the league and rate it and if there was an opportunity, well we’d have to wait and see but for now it’s about focusing on Uzbekistan and doing well for Australia because I’m so proud to be here.”

Maclaren's focus is firmly on the Socceroos right now with the attacker scoring his first goal in the green and gold against Palestine in the Asian Cup group stages.

Prior to that effort, his position in Australia's starting side was at risk but Maclaren's confidence has remained in tact thanks to Graham Arnold.

"As a striker I’m always going to be pointed at the most because if you don’t score, people will talk about you but I scored against Palestine and if I look back at the Syria game I made the keeper work and on another day I probably score two,” he said.

"The message I’m getting from Arnie is giving me confidence and I’m thankful that he was an ex-striker and he understands that and he says just keep going and keep working."