Mabil kicking more goals with the AM Challenge
Socceroos attacker Awer Mabil is looking to spread the powerful message behind his unique goal celebration a lot further than just the football pitch.
Mabil revealed after Australia's 3-2 win over Syria that the two-handed gesture he does after scoring was about sending a message on mental health.
"The reason [people] go quiet is mainly because they don't know what the reaction is going to be from the mainstream society," Mabil said.
"A lot of people worry about what others think but I honestly think you should not be afraid of what others think.
"Those people who are afraid to open up, this is for them, for them to open up and make them feel this is ok."
The response from his celebratory message has been heartening and in an attempt to spread his important message even further, Mabil has launched the AM Challenge.
Standing for Awareness of the Mind or simply Awer Mabil, the 23 year old has already shared dozens of pictures of people taking up the challenge on social media.
"We're trying to create something now, like a hashtag so people can send in their pictures or their celebration doing it," Mabil told Fox Sports.
"I'm really excited to see [the reaction] and also happy that people are taking it on board and liking it. I'm really pleased for that."
Mabil created this because he want to do something for people to be aware of to bring peace to the mind. Comment down below to spread the word: Respect to @awermabil10 #mentalhealthawareness Here it goes. Sasha story, On June 17th 2011, Sasha Menu Courey lost her battle to Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and died by suicide at the age of 20. Although she was a scholarship athlete and a gifted student with a promising future, the pain associated with the disorder was too great and the system failed to support her needs. Sasha struggled to understand why the treatment that was “air to breathe” was so expensive and difficult to locate. Boarderline Personilty disorder (BPD) Is a serious mental disorder centered around the inability to manage emotions effectively. The symptoms include: fear of abandonment, impulsivity, anger, bodily self-harm, suicidal ideation, and chaotic relationships. #mentalhealth #mentalhealthsupport Please share to spread the awareness 💙 @awermabil10 I want you guys to post yourself doing what I just did on your story or on you instagram page and put @mabil and @chiyopvlogs and #mentalhealthawareness #AMchallenge @socceroos
AM challenge 🌱 Awareness of the mind - we live in a time and society where “picture perfect” is the ideal, especially on social media. It’s a time where a lot of people suffer, not physically, but behind the cover - mentally! Do @awermabil10’s #AMchallenge to show your network that your are ready to listen, and encourage those who suffer to speak up! 🗣
Mabil has hit the ground running in the green and gold with four goals from his first seven appearances - including two crucial strikes at the 2019 Asian Cup.