Lyon fire Aouar warning to Arsenal as they claim reported €35m offer is too low

The man running the show behind the scenes at the Groupama Stadium is confident that a prized asset will be staying put

president Jean-Michel Aulas has fired a warning to over Houssem Aouar, claiming their reported opening offer of €35 million (£32m/$41m) for the midfielder is too low.

RMC Sport reported that Arsenal submitted a formal bid for Aouar on Friday, with the Frenchman thought to be open to a potential move to Emirates Stadium .

However, it would appear that offer would be rejected and, as it stands, Aouar will line up for Lyon against Lorient in on Sunday afternoon.

Aulas confirmed that the reported figure failed to match the club's valuation - thought to be €60 million (£55m/$70m) - of the 22-year-old and posted on Twitter: "There will be very few departures. For Houssem, Arsenal are too far from his value.

"We are counting on him to play a great game in Lorient and lead Lyon into the next year."

Transferts : Houssem Aouar (OL) d'accord avec Arsenal - ⁦ @OL ⁩ ⁦:il y aura très peu de départs: pour Houssem Arsenal est bcp trop éloigné de sa valeur: on compte sur lui pour faire un grand match à Lorient et mener l’OL en CL l’année prochaine 👍 https://t.co/8SUKIHLcLJ — Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) September 26, 2020

, and have also been linked with Aouar in recent months, having seen him inspire Lyon's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The talented playmaker graduated to the senior squad at Groupama Stadium back in 2017, and has since racked up 139 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals and providing 27 assists.

He is contracted to remain on Lyon's books until at least 2023, but it has been suggested that a poor run of results at the start of the new Ligue 1 season could hasten his departure.

Rudi Garcia's men are currently sitting 12th in the French top-flight, having only managed to win one of their opening four fixtures.

They were held to a 0-0 draw at last time out, but will be expected to get back to winning ways against Lorient, who are two points further back in 16th at the moment.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are attempting to put the final touches to their squad under Mikel Arteta, who has overseen a significant turnaround in results since inheriting the managerial reigns at Emirates Stadium last December.

Gabriel, Willian, Runar Alex Runarsson and Cedric Soares have all been brought in on permanent deals, while Dani Ceballos has seen his loan from extended by another year.

In addition to Aouar, the Gunners are also being heavily linked with Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey , but the Spanish giants will not, as it stands, sanction the midfielder's departure unless his £46m ($58m) release clause is triggered.