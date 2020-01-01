Lyon deny date set for Champions League clash with Juventus despite Aulas claims

The OL chairman had claimed their second leg against the Serie A champions will be on August 7, however the Ligue 1 side say this is not true

president Jean-Michel Aulas has suffered the embarrassment of being contradicted by his own club after they admitted no date has been set for their second leg clash against .

Aulas had said the game would take place on August 7, with the round of 16 tie still uncompleted after the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the club released a statement on Sunday saying that the date has not been set and they are still awaiting official word from UEFA as to when or if the Champions League will resume.

They said: "Olympique Lyonnais would like to affirm that the date of Juventus v OL, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, has not yet been confirmed, contrary to what has previously been stated.



"The date of the round of 16 fixture is expected to be set as part of the Champions League schedule, to be announced directly by UEFA in the near future."

Lyon lead the Serie A champions 1-0 following the first leg in , with a Lucas Tousart goal enough to hand them victory.

Aulas previously claimed that rivalries will be rekindled with Cristiano Ronaldo and co towards the end of the summer, and told RTL: “The match against Juventus is confirmed to take place on August 7, in Turin and behind closed doors.”

Lyon also used their statement to again criticise the organisers for prematurely ending the French league season, which looks set to deny the club a place in European football next season for the first time in 23 years unless they qualify via a cup competition.

They finished seventh in Ligue 1 after it was decided to abandon the 2019-20 campaign due to coronavirus, meaning they can only play in Europe next season by either winning the Champions League, or the Coupe de la Ligue.

Lyon are due to face Ligue 1 champions PSG in the French league cup final, with the winner going into the - however, it remains to be seen whether the game can be played amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement said: "Olympique Lyonnais are also eagerly awaiting the 2020 Coupe de la Ligue final, likely at the beginning of August, which will allow them, unlike other teams, to prepare for this essential part of the new season.



"Nonetheless, OL regrets having to operate with a different preparation than their European rivals, who have, for the most part, already resumed training."

Aulas has been one of the most outspoken critics of the decision to finish the French season early and has continued to try and persuade the authorities to restart the campaign, while accusing the Ligue 1 bosses of robbery.