Luyindama injury: Fifa to compensate Galatasaray for DR Congo player

The 27-year-old centre-back was injured while on international duty in 2019 and his Turkish outfit will be handsomely rewarded by the football body

Galatasaray will get the sum of €736,193 (seven hundred and thirty-six thousand one hundred ninety-three euros) from the Federation of International Football Association owing to the injury suffered by Christian Luyindama two years ago, the Super Lig side has announced.

Luyindama, 27, was injured while on international duty for DR Congo in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture against Gambia on November 18, 2019.

In the four-goal thriller that ended 2-2 at Bakau’s Independence Stadium, the centre-back suffered a cruciate ligament tear that ruled him out of the 2019-20 season – and that stimulated the Yellow-Reds to demand compensation from Fifa.

Fortunately, their application has been accepted, and the Turkish giants would get rewarded through Fifa’s insurance company under the Club Protection Program.

“Based on the serious injury suffered by our professional footballer Christian Luyindama during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Gambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo on 18 November 2019, our club's application to Fifa has been positive,” a statement on the Galatasaray website read.

“Accordingly, Fifa's insurance company Questgates has announced that €736,193 will be paid to our club based on our application under the Club Protection Program. It is announced with respect to the public.”

Luyindama has been a key figure in Fatih Terim’s title-chasing squad – featuring in 19 league games in the 2020-21 campaign – with 15 of them coming as a starter.

The African star joined the Galatasaray permanently from Standard Liege for a fee worth €5 million, having completed a loan spell at the Turk Telecom Stadium from the Belgian First Division A side in January 2019.

Article continues below

Luyindama is expected to play a crucial role in the Leopards must-win 2022 Afcon fixtures against Gabon and the Scorpions on March 22 and March 30 respectively.

As it stands, Christian Nsengi-Biembe’s men occupy third position in Group D after amassing six points from all four games played – one point below leaders Gambia.

Before then, he will be in action against Kayserispor (March 13) and Rizespor (March 19) in Turkey’s elite division ties and positive results would brighten their aspirations of winning a 23rd league diadem. Gala are second on the log with 58 points from 28 matches.