Lukaku not right for Solskjaer’s Man Utd, says member of Red Devils’ Class of ‘92

The Belgian striker is being linked with a summer move elsewhere and Ben Thornley believes that may be the best decision for all concerned

Romelu Lukaku is not the right fit for Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s vision at , claims Ben Thornley, a member of the Red Devils’ fabled Class of ’92.

The international striker is expected to be on the move before the summer transfer window slams shut.

He has not been used by the Red Devils during their pre-season campaign and has hinted that an announcement on his future is close.

side have been leading the hunt for his signature, with Antonio Conte having made no secret of his desire to take the 26-year-old to San Siro.

Former United academy graduate Thornley believes a move may be best for all concerned, with Lukaku clearly not an option that Solskjaer favours in his new-look side.

“It may not be a Romelu Lukaku team that he would thrive playing in, but with that being said, he does offer something different with his presence up front, so if he stayed it still wouldn't be an issue,” Thornley told Tribal Football.

“I just feel that Ole Gunnar is moving to a slightly more dynamic and fast forward line.”

A man who emerged into the United first team fold alongside the likes of David Beckham, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes added on Lukaku: “I think he proved in his first season that he can score goals. I think he scored 27 goals that season. There's no question that he's got that ability.

“At Man United, when you're challenging for honours, you need to have a striker that's going to be scoring you 25, 27 goals a season and he was the last United player to do that.

“I just think that for whatever reason it didn't happen for him last season. He just hasn't hit the heights after that season.

“I'm not too sure that with the way that Ole Gunnar wants to play, and certainly the way that he's indicated that he might play from the pre-season games so far, Lukaku's stature probably doesn't fit the style of play that Solskjaer wants.

“I mean, he's got nimble players up there, he's got fast players there that are quick off the mark that look like they are going to try and win the ball back up the park if people give them an opportunity to do that.”

If Lukaku has taken in his last game for United, then he will leave the club having recorded 42 goals in 96 appearances.