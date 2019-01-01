Lozano 'absolutely ready' for big transfer amid United links – Martino

The Mexico boss has backed the young winger to leave PSV and make a big move in the summer

Hirving Lozano is "absolutely ready" to make the step up to one of Europe's elite clubs as reportedly circle, according to head coach Gerardo Martino.

Lozano has been linked with Premier League giants United, side and champions Barca after starring for Dutch club .

The 23-year-old swapped Pachuca for PSV in 2017 and Martino backed the winger to make a big move in the off-season.

"Taking an intermediate step in Dutch football or Portuguese football, that has been traditional for Latino players," Martino told reporters ahead of Tuesday's friendly against .

"I think Hirving has had an influential time in Holland and shown he can be a player who is incredibly valuable and can make the jump to the biggest clubs in Europe.

"It's clear. I think from the analysis side of the player, he's absolutely ready."

Lozano scored 17 goals in 29 Eredivisie appearances for PSV in 2017-18, while he has netted 15 in 24 Eredivisie games this term.

The Mexico international – who scored in Friday's 3-1 victory over – has managed 19 goals in all competitions for PSV in 2018-19.

If United are genuinely keen on a move for the winger, the stability now afforded to them following the announcement of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager on a three-year deal is likely to see them firm up their interest.

Article continues below

Lozano's impressive performances at the World Cup - especially his breakaway goal that downed defending Champions in Mexico's opening group-stage game - saw the wide player's star shoot to prominence, and links with the Red Devils, in particular, have persisted ever since.

were publically interested in a move for both Lozano and fellow PSV winger Steven Bergwijn but changed their minds after a €30m (£26m/$34m) price tag was slapped on the former, and €20m (£17m/$23m) was demanded for the latter.

Given the meteoric rise of both and the transfer fees being bandied about at present, it seems likely the pair will move for significantly more than those mooted figures should they end up at Old Trafford or another top European club.