Lookman scores, Zambo Anguissa grabs assist as Fulham edge past Iheanacho’s Leicester City

The Nigerian forward and the Cameroon international helped the Craven Cottage outfit return to winning ways

Ademola Lookman found the back of the net and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa provided an assist in ’s 2-1 victory over Kelechi Iheanacho’s in Monday’s Premier League game.

Lookman continued his fine start to life with the Cottagers at the King Power Stadium, netting his second league goal of the season.

The Nigerian forward was afforded his seventh Premier League appearance since his summer arrival at Craven Cottage from .

international Zambo-Anguissa also impressed in the encounter while Iheanacho’s effort was not enough to help Leicester avoid defeat at home.

Lookman opened the scoring for Scott Parker’s men at the half-hour mark after a fine combination with Zambo-Anguissa.

Ivan Cavaleiro doubled Fulham’s lead eight minutes later, converting from the penalty spot after Christian Fuchs was brought down in the area by Bobby Reid.

Leicester made a frantic effort to level proceedings and brought on international Iheanacho in the 70th minute.

All they could get, however, was a consolatory goal four minutes before full time through Harvey Barnes, who fired past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after receiving an assist from Jamie Vardy.

Lookman featured for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Joe Bryan while Zambo Anguissa was on parade for the entirety of the game.

Nigeria’s Ola Aina and Tosin Adarabioyo also lasted for the duration of the match for Fulham while Gabon international Mario Lemina played for 77 minutes.

The victory moved the Craven Cottage outfit off the bottom three after gathering seven points from 10 games.

Leicester, meanwhile, dropped to the fourth spot on the Premier League table after failing to add to their 18 points.

The African stars will be expected to continue to make significant contributions to their respective clubs in their subsequent games.